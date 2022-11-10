Main Content

Nick Lachey Seemingly Disses Jessica Simpson Marriage On 'Love Is Blind' With Vanessa Lachey

CLIP11/10/22

Nick Lachey seems to be taking a dig at his first marriage. The reality TV host appeared to subtly diss the relationship he had with his ex-wife, Jessica Simpson, during the reunion for the latest season of "Love is Blind." "[Marriage] is always better the second time," he said. The comment took some people by surprise, leading fans to call out the shade. The 98 Degrees singer was married to The Jessica Simpson Collection founder for nearly four years until they went their separate ways in 2006.

