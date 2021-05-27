Also available on the nbc app

Nick Lachey just scored some major dad points! The 98 Degrees member tells Access Hollywood all about winning Season 5 of “The Masked Singer” and how his three kids reacted to the epic moment. Did they know he was on the show ahead of time? Nick also says he’s happy to have broken the show’s “boy band curse” and jokes that he now has bragging rights over brother and bandmate Drew Lachey, who won Season 2 of “Dancing with the Stars.” Nick also hints what he and wife Vanessa Lachey have in store for their 10th wedding anniversary this summer, and shares his excitement for the upcoming 98 Degrees reunion and new music.

