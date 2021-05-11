Also available on the nbc app

Nick Jonas is set to host the 2021 Billboard Music Awards and the ‘Spaceman’ singer says he has some surprises up his sleeve. Access Hollywood caught up with “The Voice” coach who said he is working on plans that will make a little noise at this year’s show. Could we see the Jonas Brothers come together again? Nick said he didn’t want to give anything away but did reveal it might be in the works. “There may be a performance that includes me and maybe other people I don't know,” he said. Nick also revealed who among his fellow judges on the NBC hit show “The Voice” is the most competitive. He said John Legend takes the nod, adding that the “All of Me” singer is determined and focused when it comes to his role of coach. The 2021 Billboard Music Awards are set for May 23rd, 2021 and will air on NBC. You can catch Nick and his fellow “The Voice” judges on NBC on Monday nights.

