Team Nick is adjusting to newfound fame like total pros! "The Voice" Top 9 artists Thunderstorm Artis and Allegra Miles tell Access Hollywood what it's been like encountering viewers in real life and realizing they now have fans! The singers also share what they love most about Nick Jonas' coaching style and if they've faced any memorable mishaps while performing at home. "The Voice" airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.

