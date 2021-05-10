Also available on the nbc app

Nick Jonas is not letting the title “sex symbol” get to his head. The 28-year-old heartthrob told “GQ Hype” that he thinks being considered a sex symbol is quote “flattering” but he doesn’t take it too seriously. “I just learn to laugh about it and think about the fact that my parents are probably reading some of the comments. It’s not something I wear as a badge of honor. I tend to try to not think about it because it would make me feel a little embarrassed,” the “Spaceman” singer said. Nick has been busy lately working on some solo projects, but don’t worry Jonas Brother’s fans, the siblings recently told Access Hollywood that the band is “obviously still together.”

