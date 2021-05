Also available on the nbc app

Nick Jonas' new music serves as "love letters" to his wife Priyanka Chopra. "Most of the songs are pretty much just love letters, which when I can't articulate the way I feel with my words with no music, I go to the studio. And I'm grateful to have that because it makes her happy, and that's most important," he told Zane Lowe on Apple Music.

Appearing: