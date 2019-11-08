Nick Jonas Promises The Jonas Brothers Won't 'Break Up' Again: 'There's No Closing' That Door

Also available on the NBC app

Fret not, Jonas Brothers fans! The group is back together indefinitely. Nick Jonas told People that reuniting with his siblings and bandmates after a six-year hiatus came with an understanding that calling it quits again was no longer an option. "Once we reopened that door, there's no closing it," he said. "Now we have a system in place with each other to kind of understand that the 'breakup' word is not in our vocabulary anymore."

