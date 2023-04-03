Priyanka Chopra glittered in India with her hubby Nick Jonas by her side. The 40-year-old actress and the "Jealous" singer dazzled on two back-to-back date nights at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) at Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai. Priyanka looked breathtaking in a champagne-colored, bejeweled, sheer floor-length skirt with gold platform stilettos. The Jonas Brothers bandmate accompanied his wife in a black suit with a lace cut out around his neck. This wasn't the only high fashion moment the couple had over the weekend. The following evening, Priyanka rocked a traditional saree with a fun and meaningful twist to it. Nick also posted about their date night on Instagram, writing: "Mumbai nights with my (heart) @priyankachopra," and Priyanka gave a nod to their night out as well, penning: "Date night and a cart….. With my forever guy @nickjonas." It was parents weekend out for the couple as it seems they left their one-year-old daughter Malti Marie at home.

