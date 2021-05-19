Also available on the nbc app

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have a sweet reminder at home of a pivotal point in their journey to love: the 2017 Met Gala! "There was a simmer, but it wasn't boiling yet, I'll say," Nick told Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover after she admitted that she felt the heat between them, even though they were just friends back then. "It was, you know, about a year after that that we kind of looked at each other and went, 'What are we doing? We should give this a real try.' But yeah, that was a moment. We have that framed just outside our bedroom. You know, it's our little first date kind of moment – weirdly that it was on a red carpet." Plus, Nick, who is hosting the 2021 Billboard Music Awards this weekend, teased what's in store for the show, which will feature a Jonas Brothers performance with a mystery guest! The BBMAs air live May 23 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.

