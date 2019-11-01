Nick Jonas Opens Up About Diabetes 14 Years After Diagnosis In Inspiring Message

Also available on the NBC app

Nick Jonas is marking an important anniversary. The music superstar shared with fans why November is a special opportunity for reflection and gratitude, revealing that it's been 14 years since he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. "This experience has shaped how I approach my health," the 27-year-old wrote on Instagram, explaining that a clean diet and constant awareness of his blood sugar and insulin needs are key factors in his daily treatment. "You can't always see what goes into managing an invisible illness," he added.

