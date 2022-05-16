Main Content

Nick Jonas On Bringing His & Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Home After 100 Days In NICU: 'She's A Gift'

Nick Jonas is opening up about life as a new dad! The 29-year-old singer stopped by the "Today" show on Monday and shared an update about how he and his wife, Priyanka Chopra, have been doing since bringing their newborn daughter home from the hospital. "She's a gift. We're so blessed," he said. Nick and Priyanka welcomed their first child together, Malti Marie, in January via surrogate. She spent over three months in the NICU, but finally came home on Mother's Day.

