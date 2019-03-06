Not everyone approved of Priyanka! Kevin Jonas told a story on the "Late Late Show with James Corden" on Monday about how his youngest daughter was very protective of Uncle Nick.
Appearing:
Tags: Access, Jonas Brothers, jonas brothers 2019, jonas brothers interview, Nick Jonas, kevin Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, James Corden, late late show with james corden, TV, couples, sophie turner, Joe Jonas, Hollywood, celebrity, gossip, Celebrity news, Breaking News, Interviews, entertainment, entertainment news, relationships
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.