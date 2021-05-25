Also available on the nbc app

Nick Jonas and Kelly Clarkson are ready to celebrate “The Voice” in-person. “I’m excited because I have never done a finale in the studio,” Nick said. The first season Nick joined as a judge was from home due to the pandemic. “You got Kelly with the wine during the lives, I was like look I am in my house I don’t care if it's inappropriate,” Kelly quipped. “I forgot about that, that was great!” Nick said. Both Kelly and Nick said they are eager to see who takes home the win for season 20 of ‘The Voice,’ but Kelly isn’t worried about her finalist, Kenzie. “I saw his rehearsals and I was like if you just do that it’s great, so just do that!” Access Hollywood caught up with the coaches, who also shared if their fellow coach, Blake Shelton, is deep into wedding planning. “I think they are, yeah,” said Kelly. Part two of the finale of “The Voice” airs tonight (Tuesday, May 25th) at 8pm ET/PT on NBC.

