Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Nick Jonas Honors Priyanka Chopra With Cute Birthday Throwback: ‘You Deserve All The Happiness’

CLIP07/18/21
Also available on the nbc app

Nick Jonas is looking to the future and the past on a special occasion for Priyanka Chopra! The singer celebrated his wife’s 39th birthday on Sunday, posting side-by-side photos of Priyanka in present day and as a little girl. The actress rocked similar soft pink looks in both snaps, proving she’s always been a fierce fashionista! Nick honored his love with a romantic caption pledging his continued devotion to her for many more years to come. “Happy birthday my love. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Today and every day. I love you,” he wrote.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, celebrities, entertainment, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, priyanka chopra nick jonas, priyanka chopra jonas, priyanka chopra birthday, celebrity birthdays, celebrity couples
S2021 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.