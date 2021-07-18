Also available on the nbc app

Nick Jonas is looking to the future and the past on a special occasion for Priyanka Chopra! The singer celebrated his wife’s 39th birthday on Sunday, posting side-by-side photos of Priyanka in present day and as a little girl. The actress rocked similar soft pink looks in both snaps, proving she’s always been a fierce fashionista! Nick honored his love with a romantic caption pledging his continued devotion to her for many more years to come. “Happy birthday my love. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Today and every day. I love you,” he wrote.

