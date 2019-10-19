Nick Jonas Honors 'Incredible' Wife Priyanka Chopra On Hindu Holiday: 'She Has Taught Me So Much'

Also available on the NBC app

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are ready to celebrate! The singer praised his wife on Karva Chauth, a holiday in which married Hindu women, traditionally from Northern India, fast from sunrise until nightfall in support of the health, safety and longevity of their husbands. Nick shared a set of heartwarming photos of him and Priyanka on the special occasion, and gushed over how much she's taught him about her religion and culture. "I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together," he wrote on Instagram, calling the actress "incredible in every way." Priyanka also posted a pair of cute couple snaps, and revealed why her first Karva Chauth came with a welcome twist!

