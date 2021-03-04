Also available on the nbc app

Nick Jonas can’t stop gushing about Priyanka Chopra and even called their connection “magical.” The Jonas Brothers singer spoke out on the SiriusXM Hits 1 show, “The Morning Mash” and he said he feels so blessed to have the “Quantico” star in his life. The 28-year-old also described the challenges with being apart while she was filming overseas and he stayed in Los Angeles. Nick’s shares how his wife inspired the new music in his new album, “Spaceman.”

Appearing: