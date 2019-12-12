Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra To Produce New Series Inspired By Their Wedding

Also available on the NBC app

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are working on a new project together -- and it's inspired by their lavish wedding! The lovebirds are teaming up with Amazon Studios for an unscripted series to highlight the Indian pre-wedding tradition called the sangeet. The actress took to Instagram to share the news of the upcoming series, writing, "@nickjonas and I are excited to announce a new, currently untitled project (we're still working on it!!) that celebrates the love and magic that comes from friends and family that join together through music and dance the night before a wedding."

