Time flies when you’re in love, especially if you’re Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra! July 19 marked three years since the singer proposed to his wife in an intimate rendezvous in Greece, and now they’re sharing never-before-seen pictures from that romantic moment. Nick shared a selfie on Instagram of the couple enjoying an ocean front dinner. Priyanka shared a tender moment from right after Nick proposed. In the snap the pair is interlocking hands as the “Quantico” actress rests her face on Nick’s. As fans remember, the pair wed in two extravagant ceremonies in India in December 2018.

