Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are celebrating the beginning of spring in India! The 27-year-old Jonas Brother took to Instagram to share sweet photos and a video of himself and his wifey covered in bright colored powders as they celebrated Holi in India, which is a two-day Hindu holiday, also known as "festival of colors" or the "festival of love" that celebrates the arrival of spring. "My first Holi! (five days early.) So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India," Nick captioned the series of snaps and vid from the celebration.

