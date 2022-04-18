Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrated their first Easter as a family of three! The couple, who welcomed their first kiddo, a baby girl, via surrogate back in January, spent the holiday enjoying the outdoors in a scenic garden. The 39-year-old actress shared snapshots of the new parents soaking up the sun in front of a giant arch made with greenery, white flowers and giant pink and white bunny ears. "Happy Easter from us," Priyanka captioned the sweet post.

