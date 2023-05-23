Main Content

Nick Jonas Admits He Needed Therapy Over 'Tragic Guitar Solo' With Kelsea Ballerini In 2016

Nick Jonas opened up about one of his most embarrassing moments! During The Jonas Brothers' recent interview on the "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard" podcast, the 30-year-old singer opened up about a "tragic guitar solo" on live TV that led him into therapy. "I'm guest performing with Kelsea Ballerini and so basically was during the time that the brothers were broken up, I'm doing solo stuff. Kelsey and I had a couple performances together and this is one of them and I come out for my thing. And again, I've rehearsed it a million times. I'm feeling really confident about it, not even really thinking about it. Like it's a thing that is going to be problematic. I started off it's fine and as I sort of walked towards her, I just went completely blank, and I hit a wrong note and then blacked out," he revealed. The "Jealous" singer concluded by sharing how he tried to figure out for a while what happened and then he finally came to a conclusion when he went to therapy and talked it out.

