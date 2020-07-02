Also available on the nbc app

Nick Cordero’s wife Amanda Kloots is providing another heartbreaking update on his health. In a new interview with Gayle King on “CBS This Morning,” Amanda revealed that the “ultimate goal” would be to get Nick a double lung transplant. Amanda also took to Instagram Stories to share that Nick’s doctors took out his temporary pacemaker in hopes of helping with infections that may cause blood pressure issues.

