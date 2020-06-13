Also available on the NBC app

Nick Cordero won't be undergoing a lung transplant, despite less-than-ideal CT scan results. The Broadway actor's wife, Amanda Kloots, shared the latest news on his battle with coronavirus, explaining in a series of Instagram stories this week that he'd received a second round of exosomes but things didn't look good inside his chest cavity. Amanda acknowledged the many fans who forwarded her the story of a 20-year-old woman with COVID-19 who had both lungs replaced. Though her and Nick's conditions are similar, Amanda said that a surgery of that magnitude is just too risky for him right now.

