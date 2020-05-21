Also available on the nbc app

Nick Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots is asking fans to pray for husband Nick Cordero after he suffered a setback in his recovery from severe coronavirus complications. Amanda revealed in an emotional series of Instagram stories on Wednesday that Nick's condition had worsened just days after the hopeful news that he'd awakened from a medically-induced coma following 40 days in the ICU. Amanda tearfully pledged to do everything she could to ensure Nick would bounce back from this difficult chapter, saying, "This is not how his story ends."

