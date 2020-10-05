Amanda Kloots just had the sweetest family beach day with her 1-year-old son, Elvis. The adorable duo looked like they had a blast smiling and laughing but it was also a moment for her to remind her son of his late dad Nick Cordero’s bravery. The Broadway actor died in July from COVID-19 complications after spending 95 days in the ICU. She has been honoring her late husband’s memory and just commemorated the 3-month mark since he passed.

