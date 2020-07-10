Also available on the nbc app

Nick Cordero's son has been watching home videos of his late father. Nick's wife Amanda Kloots shared a video on her Instagram Stories of the 1-year-old watching videos of the late actor on her phone and reacting to Nick. Amanda posted a later video revealing in a heart-breaking message that Elvis had kissed the images of his dad on the phone, despite not having seen Nick for over three months as he was hospitalized for COVID-19.

