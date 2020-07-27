Also available on the NBC app

Amanda Kloots shared a heartbreaking video of her son’s first words. In the video, young Elvis points at a video light of his light father Nick Cordero and says that his dad is “right here.” “Elvis said his first words today!! Listen closely! He pointed at Nick in our new picture light and said “right there.” He hasn’t seen Nick since March 30th. The fact that he still knows who his Dada is, point to him and give him a kiss to me is amazing,” Amanda captioned the video. Nick passed away on July 5 due to complications caused by the novel coronavirus.

