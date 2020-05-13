Also available on the nbc app

Nick Cordero and his loved ones are celebrating long-awaited good news! The Broadway star has woken up from a coma weeks after having his leg amputated as a result of coronavirus complications. Nick's wife, Amanda Kloots, made the happy announcement in a cute Instagram story with the couple's son, Elvis, telling fans that the actor still has a long road ahead but this is the most hopeful progress they've seen yet.

Appearing: