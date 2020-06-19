Also available on the NBC app

Amanda Kloots hasn't been able to visit her husband, Broadway star Nick Cordero during his hospitalization due to COVID-19 safety restrictions, but on Friday, she shared a pic of the two of them holding hands from the ICU at Cedars-Sinai in LA. Alongside the pic, Amanda posted lyrics from Andy Grammer's "Don't Give Up on Me" from the film "Five Feet Apart" which includes the verse, "I'll reach my hands out in the dark / and wait for yours to interlock / I'll wait for you / I'll wait for you."

