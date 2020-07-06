Also available on the NBC app

Zach Braff revealed Nick Cordero’s final request to him was for the actor to look after his wife Amanda Kloots and his son Elvis. “The last thing he ever texted me was to look out for his wife and one year old son, Elvis. I promise the world they will never want for anything,” Zach wrote in part on Instagram. The post comes after he Tony-nominated Broadway star passed away at age 41 after battling against coronavirus for 95 days.

