Nick Carter and wife Lauren Kitt Carter have officially welcomed their third child together. The Backstreet Boys alum revealed that his wife had given birth but said that they had minor complications writing on Twitter, “We are proud to announce that our baby has officially arrived. But as a parent knows all (too) very well, sometimes things don’t turn out the way you plan it, we have been experiencing some minor complications but things are looking a little better after the first night.” The 41-year-old continued saying they would keep fans updated. “I wanted to thank everyone for all the prayers and good thoughts during this time. We will keep you updated”

