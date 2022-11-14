Nick Carter is leaning on his family following the Nov. 5 death of his brother, Aaron Carter. In a new image shared to his Instagram, the Backstreet Boys musician hugged and kissed his three children after returning home from tour. In the moment, the "Everybody" singer snuggles up in bed next to his son Odin, and daughters Saoirse and Pearl, whom he shares with wife Lauren Kitt Carter. "After being away for so long. It just feels good to be back with them." He captioned the intimate snap.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight