Nick Carter Seeks Restraining Order Against Aaron Carter Over His 'Increasingly Alarming Behavior'

Drama has escalated between Aaron and Nick Carter. In a Sept. 17 tweet, the Backstreet Boys singer told fans he and his wife were seeking a restraining order against his younger brother over what he described was "increasingly alarming behavior." Nick also claimed that Aaron recently confessed that "he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing [his older brother's] pregnant wife and unborn child." All Access takes a look at Aaron's recent behavior and flashes back to a 2017 interview with the former teen idol where he opened up about his mental health.

