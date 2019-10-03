Nick Carter And Wife Lauren Kitt Welcome Baby No. 2 After Suffering Miscarriage

Also available on the NBC app

Nick Carter and his wife Lauren Kitt welcomed their second child, a baby girl. The news was revealed exclusively to Us Weekly who learned from a rep that, "mom and daughter are doing great." The new baby will join their 3-year-old son Odin. Their daughter is actually a rainbow baby, she comes after they sadly suffered a miscarriage last year. "God give us peace during this time. I was really looking forward to meeting her after 3 months. I'm heartbroken," he tweeted in Sept. 2018. The singer announced the news that they were expecting on May 24 in a sweet post on social media. "Thank you god for giving us the greatest gift we could ever ask for," he wrote.

