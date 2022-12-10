Nick Carter is facing a new allegation of sexual assault. Now-39-year-old Shannon "Shay" Ruth, claims she was assaulted on a tour bus after a Backstreet Boys concert in Washington state in 2001 when she was just 17, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday. Nick's attorney issued a statement calling the allegations "entirely untrue," claiming over the years, Ruth has been "manipulated into making false allegations about Nick."

