Main Content

Nick Carter Accused Of Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Woman After Backstreet Boys Concert In 2001

CLIP12/09/22

Nick Carter is facing a new allegation of sexual assault. Now-39-year-old Shannon "Shay" Ruth, claims she was assaulted on a tour bus after a Backstreet Boys concert in Washington state in 2001 when she was just 17, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday. Nick's attorney issued a statement calling the allegations "entirely untrue," claiming over the years, Ruth has been "manipulated into making false allegations about Nick."

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: nick carter, legal, Backstreet Boys, music, Sexual Assault, lawsuit
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.