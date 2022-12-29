Main Content

Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 12, Second With Alyssa Scott: 'Forever Changed'

12/29/22

Nick Cannon has welcomed baby no. 12! On Thursday, Alyssa Scott revealed that the pair welcomed their second child together, a daughter named Halo Marie Cannon on Dec. 14. "I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying 'it's a girl' and the look of everything we've been through flash across his face." Alyssa wrote on Instagram. The duo's son, Zen, died in December 2021 at just 5-months-old after battling brain cancer. "I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning," she shared.

