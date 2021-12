Also available on the nbc app

Nick Cannon is thanking his fans for their support during a difficult time. On Tuesday, the 41-year-old actor revealed that his five-month-old son, Zen, tragically passed away from a brain tumor. On Wednesday's episode of his talk show "The Nick Cannon Show," the rapper updated viewers on how he has been doing since announcing the heart-breaking news as well as thanking fans for their support.

