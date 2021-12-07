Also available on the nbc app

Nick Cannon is mourning his 5-month-old son Zen, who has tragically passed away from a brain tumor. He shared the sad news on his talk show, "The Nick Cannon Show" on Tuesday, where he got emotional revealing his youngest child, whom he shares with model Alyssa Scott, has sadly died of brain cancer. After undergoing surgery to get the tumor removed, Zen's condition go progressively worse after Thanksgiving.

