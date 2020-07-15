Brian Austin Green Blast Claim Megan Fox Forces Sons To Wear 'Girls Clothes': 'Totally Bogus'
Nick Cannon is breaking his silence following ViacomCBS’ announcement that they had cut ties with the TV personality. The decision came after Cannon made antisemitic comments on his podcast, which sparked the anger of listeners across the internet. And while Nick apologized for any hurt he may have caused, the 39-year-old maintains that ViacomCBS is “on the wrong side of history.”