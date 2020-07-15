Main Content

Nick Cannon Speaks Out Over ViacomCBS Firing For Anti-Semitic Remarks: ‘I Will Not Be Bullied’

Nick Cannon is breaking his silence following ViacomCBS’ announcement that they had cut ties with the TV personality. The decision came after Cannon made antisemitic comments on his podcast, which sparked the anger of listeners across the internet. And while Nick apologized for any hurt he may have caused, the 39-year-old maintains that ViacomCBS is “on the wrong side of history.”

