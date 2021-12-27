Main Content

Nick Cannon Shares Touching Christmas Photos With All 7 Of His Kids Weeks After Son's Death

CLIP12/26/21

Nick Cannon is keeping up his holiday spirit during an incredibly difficult time. The TV personality posed for heartwarming Christmas photos with all seven of his children, sharing the snaps in a festive holiday post on Instagram. The final, bittersweet snap features Nick cradling his now-late son Zen, whom he shared with Alyssa Scott. The infant was born in June and sadly died of brain cancer earlier this month.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: nick cannon, nick cannon son, nick cannon zen, Christmas, christmas 2021
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Undefined
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.