Nick Cannon is keeping up his holiday spirit during an incredibly difficult time. The TV personality posed for heartwarming Christmas photos with all seven of his children, sharing the snaps in a festive holiday post on Instagram. The final, bittersweet snap features Nick cradling his now-late son Zen, whom he shared with Alyssa Scott. The infant was born in June and sadly died of brain cancer earlier this month.

