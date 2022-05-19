Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Nick Cannon Says He's Had A Vasectomy Consultation: 'Ain't Looking To Populate The Earth Completely'

CLIP05/19/22

Nick Cannon is done having kids, at least for now. The "Wild 'N Out" star was on E! News' "Daily Pop" on Wednesday to promote his new mixtape and revealed he has plans to get a vasectomy. "I already went and got my vasectomy consultation. I ain't looking to populate the Earth completely, but I'm definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have," he said. The 41-year-old also got honest about his experience with dad guilt, revealing that it is one of the "most challenging" things to find time for them when he has such a large family.

