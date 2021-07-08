Main Content

Nick Cannon Says He Had All Of His Kids 'On Purpose': There’s Been 'No Accident'

Nick Cannon is setting the record straight about his large family. “The Masked Singer” host, who is dad to six children and seemingly welcomed his seventh weeks ago, spoke out about his fatherhood journey during an interview with City Girls on his Power 106 radio show this week. “I’m having these kids on purpose. I don’t have no accident,” he said, adding, “Trust me, there's a lot of people that I could've gotten pregnant that I didn't. The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant.”

