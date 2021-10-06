Main Content

Nick Cannon Reveals Kim Kardashian 'Broke' His Heart When She Lied About The Sex Tape

CLIP10/06/21
Nick Cannon is admitting that Kim Kardashian broke his heart when she lied to him about her leaked sex tape. The 40-year-old actor was on this week's episode of Revolt's "Drink Champs" podcast and looked back at his relationship with the 40-year-old KKW Beauty founder. The pair dated in the 2000's around the time Kim's sex tape with Ray J was released in 2007. Nick admitted she "broke" his heart when she kept denying there was a sex tape. Adding that her denying it hurt him and caused tension in the relationship.

Tags: Kim Kardashian, nick cannon, Ray J, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Drink Champs podcast
