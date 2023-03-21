Nick Cannon will always have a vision of love for his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. On Friday, the 42-year-old praised the "Fantasy" singer, and mother of his twins, during a candid conversation with The Shade Room. "I get a lot of this delightful disposition from her. She's just always happy, always doing for others. No matter what's happening in life…that woman’s not human. She's a gift from God," he gushed. The duo, who finalized their divorce in 2016, share 11-year-old Monroe and Moroccan together. Mariah isn't the only ex he is showing love for. When asked if he wishes he would have had a baby with any of his past girlfriends, Nick admitted it crossed his mind with Christina Milian.

