Also available on the nbc app

Nick Cannon's talk show won't be returning for a second season. After less than a year on-air, "The Nick Cannon Show" is coming to an end. The comedian addressed the cancellation during his namesake talk show on Thursday, sharing, "This is show business and the biggest word is business." Nick also assured his viewers that the show will run through the remainder of the season.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution