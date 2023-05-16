Nick Cannon is owning up to a mistake he made on Mother's Day. On Monday's episode of his radio show, "The Daily Cannon," the 42-year-old shared how he wrote "personalized, hand-written cards" to each of the six women with whom he shares children on Mother's Day, but things took a turn when he made a mistake. "When one baby mama reads the card about how I feel about the other baby mama. See, if I would have just got some generic s--t that everybody else got, that wouldn't have happened," he said. Abby De La Rosa, who Nick shares three kids with, is among his co-hosts, and she responded with a surprised "wow" as he shared the story. With Abby, Nick shares twins Zion and Zillion, 1, and Beautiful, 6 months. "The Masked Singer" host also shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Golden, 6, Powerful, 2 and Rise, 6 months, with Brittany Bell, Halo, 3 months, and the late Zen with Alyssa Scott, Legendary, 8 months, with Bre Tiesi and Onyx, 6 months with LaNisha Cole.

