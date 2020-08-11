Also available on the nbc app

Nick Cannon is learning all about his family tree. The radio personality joined the American Jewish Committee via video chat to discuss what he’s learned in the weeks since his firing from ViacomCBS over antisemitic remarks he made on his podcast. In a surprising turn, the 39-year-old learned that his own great-great grandfather was a rabbi in Spain! Nick again apologized for his hurtful words, saying they “hit home” for his family in a way even he wasn’t previously aware.

Appearing: