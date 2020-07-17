Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Daughter Natalia's Acceptance To USC: 'I Know Daddy Is So Proud Of You'
Nick Cannon is stepping back from the mic and committing himself to reflection and education. "The Masked Singer" host revealed that he's temporarily leaving his Los Angeles-based radio show, Power 106's Nick Cannon Radio, amid backlash surrounding his recent anti-Semitic remarks on an episode of his "Cannon's Class" podcast. "I have decided to take some time away from my radio show so I can commit myself to deeper, more thorough reflection and education. I will use this time to establish an action plan towards real, impactful change and advocacy aimed at bringing people together," he tweeted in part.