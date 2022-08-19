Nick Cannon and his daughter Monroe are in their emotions rocking out to a Mariah Carey song. On Thursday, the 41-year-old television host shared a sweet video of him and his 11-year-old daughter dancing along to Mariah's 1991 hit "Emotions." In the cute clip, the father-daughter duo are in their pajamas dancing with blankets as they twirl around in a bedroom. "Best way to start our morning!! All in my #Emotions @mariahcarey," he captioned the clip. Nick shares Monroe and twin son Moroccan with the 53-year-old pop superstar. The pair were married for eight years, from 2008 to 2016.

