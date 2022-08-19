Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Nick Cannon & Daughter Monroe Adorably Dance To This Mariah Carey Hit: 'All In My Emotions'

CLIP08/18/22

Nick Cannon and his daughter Monroe are in their emotions rocking out to a Mariah Carey song. On Thursday, the 41-year-old television host shared a sweet video of him and his 11-year-old daughter dancing along to Mariah's 1991 hit "Emotions." In the cute clip, the father-daughter duo are in their pajamas dancing with blankets as they twirl around in a bedroom. "Best way to start our morning!! All in my #Emotions @mariahcarey," he captioned the clip. Nick shares Monroe and twin son Moroccan with the 53-year-old pop superstar. The pair were married for eight years, from 2008 to 2016.

NRS2022 E0 2 minCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Mariah Carey, nick cannon, Monroe Cannon, Morocco Cannon, Brie Tiesi, emotions
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.