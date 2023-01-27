Main Content

Nick Cannon Can't Keep Up In TikTok Dance With He & Mariah Carey's Twins Moroccan & Monroe

CLIP01/27/23

Nick Cannon doesn't have the moves! "The Masked Singer" host joined his 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe for a fun TikTok dance posted earlier this week. The trio danced to a sped-up version of Chris Brown's "Run It." The kiddos had their choreography down, but Nick struggled quite a bit, with writing over the video that read: "Dad never keeps up with tiktoks." Nick also captioned the TikTok. "Making this was very chaotic," he penned.

